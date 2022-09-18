'A woman of valour': Israel's Herzog pays tribute to Elizabeth II
Herzog likewise extended best wishes to King Charles III
Israeli President Isaac Herzog signed a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House in London, after paying tribute to the late sovereign lying in state at Westminster Hall.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
"On behalf of the State of Israel, its citizens and the Jewish People, I paid respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II at her Lying-in-State," he wrote on his official Twitter account. "The queen was a true "woman of valour," as we say in the Jewish tradition, a beacon of stability & a historic figure. We grieve with Britain."
He also wished King Charles III all the best in his new role: "I would like to wish King Charles III a long reign of peace, justice, stability and dignity...God bless the King."