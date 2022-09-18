English
Israel's Gantz meets with Emirati FM

i24NEWS

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on September 18, 2022.
Official discussed further boosting bilateral ties in the areas of economy, security and geopolitics

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday to mark the two-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The officials discussed further development of bilateral relations in the areas of economy, security and geopolitics. 

Another topic of discussion was Israel's efforts of maintaining stability and strengthening the Palestinian Authority in face of the Hamas terrorist movement.

