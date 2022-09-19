Michel Aoun says future agreement guarantees Lebanon's rights to explore gas and oil in the specified fields

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday informed the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, that the negotiations for the demarcation of the maritime borders with Israel are "in their final stages."

He noted that the discussed agreement guarantees Lebanon's rights to explore gas and oil in the specified fields in its exclusive economic zone. Together with the US mediator, Amos Hochstein, the Lebanese leadership continues to work “on some technical details related to the demarcation process.”

Aoun expressed hope that "exploring in Lebanese waters will contribute to reviving the Lebanese economy, which has witnessed a significant decline during the past years, as well as enhancing security and stability in the south” of its borders.

While the president reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to international resolutions, he pointed to “the importance of implementing all its components,” considering that “coordination between the international forces operating in the south, UNIFIL, and the Lebanese army is necessary to ensure the success of the mission of maintaining security and peace on the borders.”

Earlier in September, Hochstein said after meeting with the Lebanese president that the negotiations on the demarcation line between the two countries that are technically still at war are making "very good progress."

The border between Lebanon and Israel is patrolled by the United Nations.

The countries resumed maritime border negotiations in 2020, but the process was stalled by Beirut's claim that the map used by the UN in the talks needed modifying.