The appointment comes a month after Israel and Turkey fully restored diplomatic ties

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Monday approved the appointment of Irit Lilian as the Israeli ambassador to Turkey, a month after the two countries fully restored diplomatic ties following years of strained relations.

Lillian served for the past two years as Chargé d'Affaires at the Israeli Embassy in Ankara. Before then, she was the Israeli ambassador to Bulgaria from 2015 until 2019.

During her military service, Lillian was a producer and editor in Israel's army radio station. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Archaeology and Egyptology from Tel Aviv University and a Master's degree in Eastern and Western Studies from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. She joined Israel's Foreign Ministry in 1986.

Israel’s previous Turkish envoy, Eitan Neah, was expelled from Turkey in May 2018 over border protests that turned deadly along the Gaza border.

As relations have thawed recently, it was reported last week that Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid would meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday in New York, United States.

Last month, in an interview with i24NEWS, Lillian spoke about the “path of repairing relations” between Israel and Turkey.

“Right now, we are on a path of repairing relations, and if we say we are aiming to be good regional partners, that would be very accurate because this is the goal that is going far beyond the nomination of ambassadors or any other symbolic importance,” she said.

“We should work together for more security and stability in the region, knowing that there are stumble blocks, but nevertheless, this joint effort is in the interest of both the Turks and the Israelis,” Lillian added.

In addition to Lillian, Israel’s Foreign Ministry also approved the appointment of Ruit Bar to the Israeli consulate general in China’s Shanghai and Ismail Khaldi to the ambassador of Israel in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat.