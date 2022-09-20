Lapid to meet with Jordan's king amid West Bank unrest

Israel's prime minister also scheduled to meet with Turkish president on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II in New York on Tuesday amid continuing unrest in the West Bank.

The two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

It will be the second meeting between them since Lapid took office in July.

Tensions in the northern West Bank are escalating, with clashes reported in Nablus against the Palestinian Authority (PA) following the arrest of a Hamas operative. His arrest comes amid a wave of Israeli operations against terrorist operatives in the West Bank, focused largely in the northern cities of Jenin and Nablus.

Lapid is also expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday as relations between the two countries thaw. Erdogan told a group of American Jewish leaders on Monday that he plans to visit Israel.

The Israeli prime minister landed in the United States in the early morning hours of Tuesday where he was greeted by a delegation that included Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, Israeli Consul in New York Assaf Zamir and Israeli Ambassador to Canada Ronen Hoffman.

He is scheduled to deliver remarks to the UN on Thursday.

Israeli officials are closely monitoring the situation in the West Bank. Housing and Construction Minister Ze'ev Elkin told Ynet Radio on Tuesday that PA President Mahmoud Abbas "is getting weaker and weaker, everyone understands that his end is coming and the Palestinian system is in some kind of anarchy. We need to know how to act within it."