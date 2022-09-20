Pakistani delegation visiting Israel

Group from Muslim-majority country in south Asia promoting interfaith dialogue

A Pakistani delegation is currently in Israel, a country with which Israel has no diplomatic relations, a source revealed to i24NEWS.

The delegation, headed by a senior minister from the former government of Pakistan, comprised of nine members, including four who live in Pakistan and several other prominent Americans of Pakistani origin, as well as a British Pakistani imam.

The group from the Muslim-majority country in south Asia said that they are promoting interfaith dialogue during the trip.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572199111629369344 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Nasim Ashraf, a former development minister and former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Council, headed the delegation.

A journalist from a Karachi news station was also part of the delegation. Other members preferred to keep their identities secret.

The delegation conducted tours around Israel on the themes of geopolitics, history and religion, heritage, culture, and technology, with an emphasis on water technologies. Later this week, the delegation was notably due to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem.

Sharaka The Pakistani delegation pictured during their tour of Israel.

Pakistan and Israel do not have diplomatic relations. However, earlier this year, Jerusalem took part in a large-scale naval exercise in the Red Sea led by the US 5th Fleet alongside Pakistan and a number of other countries with which it has no diplomatic ties, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia, and Yemen.

Israel attaches particular strategic importance to Pakistan because it is the only Muslim country with an operational nuclear capability and due to its shared border with Iran.

Last year, a Pakistani expert told i24NEWS that his country purchased technology from Israel in recent years to secure its arsenal of nuclear weapons.

Noor Dehari, founder of the Institute of Islamic Theology Against Terrorism, pointed out that the technology was actually bought from Britain but transferred by the Israeli government.