Lapid meets with Jordan's king, stressing security

Abdullah II: Jerusalem 'must not be a place for hatred and division'

Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Tuesday in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Lapid emphasized the need to maintain regional calm amid a spate of terrorist activity ahead of Jewish holidays in the coming weeks.

Israel, he said, will not stand by and allow harm to come to its citizens.

This comes after an elderly woman was killed in the central Israeli city Holon, with a person of interest named in the suspected terrorist attack.

King Abdullah’s office released a statement that the monarch “stressed the need to maintain comprehensive peace in the coming period” to Lapid, as well as “the importance of respecting the historical status quo in Jerusalem and the holy sites for Muslims and Christians.”

In a speech given earlier at the UN General Assembly, Abdullah said Jerusalem “must not be a place for hatred and division and, as custodians of Jerusalem’s Muslim and holy sites, we are committed to protecting the historical and legal status quo and to their safety and future.”

Lapid met Abdullah in Jordan in July after taking over from Naftali Bennett as Israel’s prime minister.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also met with Lapid Tuesday.