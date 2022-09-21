Israeli, Turkish leaders meet for first time since 2008

Lapid 'brought up the issue of missing and captive Israelis' held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met for the first time in more than a decade on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting comes a month after the two countries announced the restoration of diplomatic ties following years of tensions.

Lapid "brought up the issue of missing and captive Israelis” held by Palestinian militants Hamas since a 2014 war in the Gaza Strip and the “importance of bringing them home," according to the prime minister’s office.

Erdogan has maintained relations with Hamas, the Islamist movement ruling the enclave where two Israeli civilians and two soldiers are believed to be held. In his address to the UN General Assembly, the Turkish leader renewed calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also said that Turkey was "determined to continue to develop our relations with Israel for the sake of the future, peace and stability of not only the region, but also of Israel, the Palestinian people and ours."

Lapid thanked Erdogan for Ankara's intelligence sharing and raised concerns about arch-enemy Iran, the prime minister's office said in a statement. The two leaders also discussed energy cooperation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lapid met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II. The prime minister emphasized the need to maintain regional calm amid a spate of terrorist activity ahead of Jewish holidays in the coming weeks.