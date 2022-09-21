Israel’s Lapid to call for two-state solution at UN

'An Israeli prime minister hasn't said this at the UN plenum for many years'

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to call for a two-state solution with Palestinians during his Wednesday speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to an official close to the Israeli premier.

Ahead of the November elections in Israel, and after years of the long withstanding solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict laying stagnant, Lapid will further express his support for reaching a political agreement with the Palestinians.

"An Israeli prime minister hasn't said this at the UN plenum for many years," the source said.

Lapid will also present the risks of pursuing such a solution, will stress that he will not "endanger Israel's security," and will call for a "separation [from the Palestinians] from a position of strength."

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden also voiced his support for a two-state solution during his speech to world leaders.

"We will continue to advocate for a lasting peace between the Jewish, democratic State of Israel and the Palestinian people," Biden said.

"The US is committed to Israel's security full-stop, and a two-state solution remains the best way to ensure Israel's security and prosperity... and give Palestinians the state to which they are entitled."

Lapid will also call on more Arab countries to normalize ties will Israel, following on the heels of the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which saw the Jewish state formalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

He is also expected to address "incitement against Israel" in United Nations institutions, and his 25-minute will touch on the stalling of the Iran nuclear deal: "If necessary, and we have agreed on this with the American, and will act ourselves," the Yesh Atid party chairman is expected to say.

Soon after reports emerged of the planned contents of Lapid's speech, lawmakers didn't hold about from expressing how they feel about their prime minister's diplomatic efforts.

"May the year and its curses end, the government and its weaknesses will fall forever. May the year and its blessings begin, a national-Jewish government will be established that will not bow down to its enemies, and will strengthen the Jewish identity against the conspiracy of the state of all its citizens," said Israeli lawmaker and leader of the far-right Noam party, Avi Moaz.

"Lapid will declare that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, but in Israel, he leads the deepening of the occupation," said Arab-Israeli lawmaker Aida Touma-Suleiman, adding: "We are fed up with publicist statements. The test is that Lapid commits that political negotiations and striving to end the occupation will be part of the basic lines of any government,"