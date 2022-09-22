Lapid meets Truss, stresses need for 'stronger' Iran deal

UK must not allow further compromises to Iran, Lapid tells British PM

Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday, emphasizing that Israel expects a “longer and stronger” Iran nuclear deal that will address multi-dimensional threats from Iran, according to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The UK must not allow further compromises to Iran, Lapid added in the meeting, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Iran denies seeking a nuclear weapon, contrary to Western fears, Iranian Prime Minister Ebrahim Raisi earlier said in a speech to world leaders at the assembly.

He said the world "has not seen such an oppressive regime as the Zionist one."

Indirect nuclear talks, through the signatories of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly called the Iran nuclear deal, have stalled between the US and Iran in recent weeks.

Israel has long stated its opposition to the deal, which former US president Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018 after a long campaign against the agreement by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lapid took the opportunity in his first meeting with Truss to congratulate her after she replaced Boris Johnson earlier in September, and said he was confident Israel-UK ties would rise to new heights under her leadership.

He also expressed his condolences after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a report in the UK's Telegraph, Truss told Lapid that her government is considering moving the embassy to Jerusalem.