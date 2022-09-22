Ukraine ambassador slams Israeli minister over 'indifference'

'I am shocked by Mr. Lieberman's indifference towards the crimes that the Ukrainian people have experienced'

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel released a statement on Wednesday in response to an interview done by Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, expressing displeasure with the minister's "indifference" toward the war in Ukraine.

During the interview with Newsru, Liberman was asked about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in late February. Liberman himself was born in what was then the Soviet Union and his party, Yisrael Beiteinu, has a voting base that consists primarily of Russian-speaking Israelis.

In response, Liberman spoke briefly about the "large Jewish communities" in Russia and Ukraine, as well as the "large community" of immigrants from both countries.

"Before the start of the war, we had fairly normal relations with both Russia and Ukraine," he continued before adding: "To be honest, the very fact of the war between Russia and Ukraine still seems to me nonsense, which is difficult to understand and explain."

He explained that Israel provided "maximum humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," although not all the assistance could be publicly stated.

Liberman finished by stating, "I am not for Russia, I am not for Ukraine, I am for Israel."

Shortly after the interview was published, the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Kornichuk, took to Facebook to respond.

"Ukraine was dragged by Russia into this bloody war and our citizens are paying a very heavy price every single day," the ambassador began. "I am shocked by Mr. Lieberman's indifference towards the crimes that the Ukrainian people have experienced from the hands of the Russians."

"Seven months after the start of the war, when whole cities were destroyed and mass graves with hundreds of civilians were discovered, it would be unthinkable to stand by and not strongly condemn the attacking side," he continued.

"If you stand for Israel — you should do everything you can to help the rest of the democratic world and stop the Kremlin, before it is too late for all of us."