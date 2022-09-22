Protesters deface Israeli embassy in Mexico

Demonstrators demand Israel to extradite ex-senior official Tomas Zeron

Protesters demanding Israel's extradition of Tomas Zeron, former senior Mexican official connected to the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, painted graffiti on the walls of the embassy of Israel in Mexico City on Thursday.

The embassy was vandalized with slogans, including the words "Death to Israel." The demonstration gathered more than 500 people. Hooded men dismantled two security cameras over the embassy’s entrance.

"Israel protects Tomas Zeron, a human rights violator who tortured those he detained at the time to build 'historical truth,'" Meliton Ortega, representative of the disappeared students’ families, told reporters.

Israeli Ambassador to Mexico Zvi Tal condemned the incident.

"We must participate in the mourning of the families whose loved ones have disappeared, examine the question of extradition but condemn the graffiti," he said.

Israel also summoned the Mexican ambassador in Israel.

“We view this issue very gravely. We expect that Mexico will fulfill its international obligations,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said.

Mexican authorities accuse Zeron, former director of Mexico's equivalent of the FBI, of kidnapping, torturing and tampering with evidence in the investigation into the students' disappearance as well as embezzling approximately $50 million of public funds in a separate case.

Zeron, who claimed the accusations were false and politically motivated, has applied for asylum in Israel, where he has lived for almost three years.