Biden praises Lapid's 'courageous' two-state push

'I could not agree more,' Biden tweets

US President Joe Biden on Friday welcomed the suggestion by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid that the two-state solution represents the best available path toward ending the Palestinian conflict.

Despite existing "obstacles," Lapid said at the UN General Assembly, "an agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel's security, for Israel's economy and for the future of our children."

Lapid, who is campaigning for November 1 legislative elections, said a large majority of Israelis support a two-state solution, "and I am one of them."

Biden took to Twitter to state that he "could not agree more."

"We have only one condition: that a future Palestinian state be peaceful," said Lapid, whose UN speech drew criticism from right-wing political rivals back home, including Benjamin Netanyahu, Lapid's principal election rival and Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

Two days earlier, Biden at the United Nations renewed his backing for the establishment of a Palestinian state but gave no indication of any new peace initiative.

Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014.