Two Israelis killed in Georgia road accident

Two Israeli tourists were killed in Georgia on Friday when the minibus they were in collided with another vehicle in the south of the mountainous country, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

About 15 other people were injured in the accident, which occurred on a road about 25 miles from Batumi, where tourists traveled to visit the Mahontesti waterfall.

The accident occurred when the minibus they were in collided with a truck, according to the Georgian news website Batumelebi. The cause of the accident was not reported.

The Israelis reportedly purchased their vacation package through a tourism agency. However, they traveled independently and not through the company.

Details regarding the number of injured Israelis were not immediately specified, and no details of the two deaths have yet been released.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said it was working to gather details of the accident and that an Israeli consular official was en route to the scene from the embassy in Tbilisi. The Department of Israelis Abroad is handling the incident as well.

Hadas Mitsad, the Israeli ambassador to Georgia, said in a statement, "Immediately, together with the consul at the Hadas Cohen embassy and the department for Israelis abroad in the consular wing of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, we began to deal with the accident in order to help the victims and also to work with the Georgian authorities in order to speed up the handling of the procedures."