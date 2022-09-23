Israeli envoy to UN rebukes Abbas's UNGA speech

'Time and again, he uses the UN platform to incite against Israel and support the terrorists it funds'

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, described the speech delivered Friday by the Palestinian Authority President at the UN as "delusional, full of lies and out of touch with reality.”

"Abu Mazen has proven once again that his time is over. Time and again, he uses the UN platform to incite against Israel and support the terrorists it funds," said Gilad Erdan, using the nickname of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

"The Palestinians' attempt to impose full membership in the UN will fail. The United States is opposed to it, as well as the members of the Security Council, who know very well that it has rejected any peace plan in the past and that terrorist organizations control the territories of the Palestinian Authority," the Israeli ambassador stressed.

"We will act against this enterprise and ensure that it is pushed back to the Security Council," he added.

Earlier, Abbas accused Israel at the UN podium of not "believing in peace" and of undermining the two-state solution.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, the 87-year-old Palestinian leader said that Israel is "premeditatedly and deliberately undermining the two-state solution" and is acting with "impunity.”

"This proves unequivocally that Israel does not believe in peace. It wants to impose the status quo by force and aggression. So we no longer have an Israeli partner to talk to," he said.

The day before, at the same forum, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid had said that "a large majority of Israelis support this vision of a two-state solution, and I am one of them. We have only one condition: that a future Palestinian state be peaceful.”