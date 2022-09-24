Saudi FM says Lapid's statement on 2-state solution 'positive'

'The only pathway to a stable region is a resolution to the issue of Palestine'

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Friday told a forum in New York that Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's statement on the two-state solution with Palestinians was "positive" if it was translated into actions.

Peace needed talks between the Israelis and the Palestinians, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said. He was one of the speakers in the inaugural MENA Forum 2022.

"We heard some comments yesterday that might indicate some positive momentum in that direction," he said. "I hope that that translates into concrete action and we will continue to support the Palestinian people and their right to a better future."

"The only pathway to a stable region is a resolution to the issue of Palestine, and that will only be resolved through a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital in the parameters that have been set forth," he added.

"We need negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis to move to that direction, and we will support any efforts in that regard. Until that happens, any further steps will not be sustainable. So we need sustainable peace and the only way to a sustainable peace is through finding a resolution."

Hours earlier US President Joe Biden praised Lapid's address, saying he completely agreed with its premise and found it "courageous."