Turkey says in talks with Israel on transporting gas to Europe

EU is looking for alternatives for Russian gas

Turkey and Israel are in talks on the issue of the transportation of gas to the European Union, Ankara said on Friday.

The two states are enjoying a rapprochement after a rocky spell during the previous decade due to Erdogan's often harsh rhetoric about the Palestinian conflict.

The delegations comprising both sides' energy experts and policymakers are scheduled to hold a meeting on the issue in October, according to Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

"These negotiations Turkey and Israel are underway and, as far as I know, the next meeting will be held in October," Kalin said.

The news comes as Israel engaged in US mediated talks with Lebanon to delineate their Mediterranean border, which could allow both countries to boost offshore natural gas exploration.

For Israel, ensuring production from its Karish gas field is crucial to achieving its goal of increasing energy exports to Europe, which is trying to fill supply gaps caused by declining Russian sales due to the war in Ukraine.

"We are going to be part of the effort to replace Russian gas in Europe," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, standing alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin earlier this month.

Israel was aiming to provide "10 percent" of what Moscow was delivering to Europe prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Lapid said.

Turkey is likewise eager to establish itself as a major gas provider for Europe.