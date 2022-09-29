Israel-S. Korea free trade deal to take effect December 1

The agreement was signed in May of 2021 and is Israel's first free trade deal with an Asian country

Israel and South Korea's free trade agreement is expected to go into effect on December 1, Israel's Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, as the deal was ratified by Korea's parliament the day before.

This will most likely lower the prices of Korean-made cars, toys, video game consoles and soy sauce in the Jewish state.

The Economy Ministry estimated that it would also improve the competitiveness of Israeli exporters since South Korea has 18 other free trade deals and benefit Israel's economy by about $141 million a year.

It will also boost and diversify Israeli exports to South Korea, as well as encourage South Korean investments in the Israeli market.

The agreement was signed in May of 2021 and is Israel's first free trade deal with an Asian country. Tariff reductions will apply to imports, exports and investments, the ministry said.

"I am delighted with the successful conclusion of the long and complex process of achieving a free trade agreement with a very important market for the Israeli economy," Foreign Trade Administration director Ohad Cohen said on Wednesday.

"The value of Israeli exports to South Korea has been on the rise in recent years, and the assessment is that the trade agreement will strengthen the rising trend in Israeli exports and trade between the two countries in general."

Over 95 percent of Israeli exports to South Korea will be duty-free. Additionally, the original 7 percent duty on South Korean imports, like vehicles, will be scrapped. South Korea's Hyundai Group produces about a third of new vehicle sales in Israel.

Israel recently forged a free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates and is negotiating similar deals with China, Vietnam, Bahrain and the United Kingdom.