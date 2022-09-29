Israel’s atomic chief wants ‘nuclear fora’ with Abraham Accords nations

'We are hopeful that the new spirit in our region will mark a path forward for meaningful, direct dialogue'

Israel’s atomic chief said Wednesday that the Jewish state could share aspects of its nuclear technology and knowledge with countries that are part of the Abraham Accords.

“We are hopeful that the new spirit in our region, as demonstrated in the Abraham Accords, will mark a path forward for meaningful, direct dialogue within our region, including in the nuclear fora,” said Moshe Edri, director-general of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission.

“Israel’s state-of-the-art technology provides us with significant levels of knowledge and capabilities, which we are ready to share with others… under the IAEA umbrella,” he said in a speech to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Austria.

The State of Israel is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, with estimates of its stockpile ranging between 80 and 400 nuclear warheads.

However, the Jewish state maintains a policy of ambiguity, never officially denying nor admitting to having nuclear capabilities, and instead repeating over the years that Israel will not be “the first country to introduce nuclear weapons to the Middle East.”

Israeli officials worry, though, that Iran could be the country to do so.

Earlier this month, the IAEA said it could not guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, saying there was "no progress" in resolving questions over the past presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites.

“One country is the leading factor in the instability of the region. The Iranian nuclear weapon program has been under the investigation of the agency for many years,” Edri continued.

“It is now clear that Iran conducted a military nuclear program, gaining technology and knowledge aimed to produce elements for a nuclear-weapon device.”