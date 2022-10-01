Arab states warn Truss against moving British embassy to Jlem

UAE, Bahrain understood to be particularly concerned

Arab states sent an official letter to British Prime Minister Liz Truss urging her to refrain from her stated intention of moving the British embassy to Jerusalem, the Guardian reported on Friday.

Such a move would follow former US president Donald Trump's decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, a move which exacerbated deadly clashes between Israeli security forces and protesting Palestinians in May 2018.

Truss pledged she would make this move in a letter to the Conservative Friends of Israel during the race to become the next British premier and discussed it in a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.

The letter sent to Truss's office was signed not only by some of the more traditionally pro-Palestinian actors in the Arab world, but also by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain; the two countries normalized the ties with the Jewish state two years ago by signing the historic Abraham Accords and enjoy flourishing trade with Israel.

It highlights the concerns of the Gulf states that they would be seen as complicit with the controversial move and as having prepared the ground for it by recognizing Israel.

Moreover, Arab sources cited in the report said that the "illegal and ill-judged" plan could jeopardize talks on a highly prized free trade deal between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council due to be completed this year.

Plunged into an economic crisis, London cannot afford to forgo the trade deal, it is understood.

The Guardian report also notes the view that Truss embraced the initiative not merely due to her warm ties with Israel but out of a desire to establish herself as "a disruptive force."