Israel rejects Putin's annexation of Ukrainian territories

Latest escalation could test Israel's ties with Moscow

Israel's Foreign Ministry issued a brief statement on Friday saying that the Jewish state rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories.

“Israel supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, we won’t recognize the annexation of the four areas by Russia. Israel has repeated this clear position many times, including in recent days,” the statement read.

The statement echoes the one made earlier in the week by the ministry, when the referenda in Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — deemed "a sham" by the West — were ongoing.

“Israel recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the ministry's statement said Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the war, Jerusalem sought to maintain relations with Russia despite its criticism of the invasion of Ukraine yet the latest escalation could seriously test this stance.

Washington on Friday announced "severe" new sanctions against Russian officials and the country's defense industry, and said G7 allies support imposing "costs" on any nation that backs the annexation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately urged the US-led military alliance NATO to grant his country fast-track membership.