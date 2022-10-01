English
Lebanon receives US proposals for maritime border with Israel

Ariel Oseran

i24NEWS Middle East correspondent | @ariel_oseran

US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea hands documents to Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut on October 1, 2022.
Israeli officials believe the deal can be achieved in weeks

Lebanese President Michel Aoun received a letter from US mediator Amos Hochstein regarding proposals for the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel, the presidency said on Saturday.

After initial consultations with advisors, Aoun is expected to form a legal, technical and administrative team to study the draft.

A deal — which Israeli officials reportedly believe could be achieved in a matter of weeks — could defuse a potential source of conflict between Israel and the heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, which warned against any Israeli exploration and extraction in the disputed waters.

Israel and Lebanon, still technically at war, have engaged in on-off US mediated talks since 2020 to delineate their Mediterranean border, which could allow both countries to boost offshore natural gas exploration. 

But the Karish gas field has emerged as a potential pitfall. Israel says that Karish, licensed to London-listed company Energean, is located entirely within its exclusive economic zone.

