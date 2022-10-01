Lebanon receives US proposals for maritime border with Israel

Israeli officials believe the deal can be achieved in weeks

Lebanese President Michel Aoun received a letter from US mediator Amos Hochstein regarding proposals for the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel, the presidency said on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1576122329016729600 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After initial consultations with advisors, Aoun is expected to form a legal, technical and administrative team to study the draft.

A deal — which Israeli officials reportedly believe could be achieved in a matter of weeks — could defuse a potential source of conflict between Israel and the heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, which warned against any Israeli exploration and extraction in the disputed waters.

Israel and Lebanon, still technically at war, have engaged in on-off US mediated talks since 2020 to delineate their Mediterranean border, which could allow both countries to boost offshore natural gas exploration.

But the Karish gas field has emerged as a potential pitfall. Israel says that Karish, licensed to London-listed company Energean, is located entirely within its exclusive economic zone.