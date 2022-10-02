Menendez reportedly specifically mentioned Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir while speaking to Netanyahu

United States Senator Robert Menendez, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, reportedly warned Israel's Opposition Head Benjamin Netanyahu last month that the inclusion of far-right lawmakers in a future government would harm ties between the countries.

This comes after Netanyahu reunited the head of the far-right Jewish Power faction Itamar Ben-Gvir with the leader of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich, in the hopes of them helping him build a right-wing coalition.

Menendez met with Netanyahu on September 5, with the senator reportedly raising his concerns about the opposition leader's partnership with the far-right parties. He specifically mentioned Ben-Gvir, according to an Axios report citing unnamed sources.

The US Senator allegedly told Netanyahu he had "serious concerns" over a partnership with “extremist and polarizing individuals like Ben-Gvir," who is likely to become a minister if Netanyahu can form a government following the November 1 elections.

One of the sources told Axios, "People who were in the room saw how pissed off Bibi got," in response to Menendez's comments, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Menendez, however, did not back down, according to a source, telling Netanyahu "he needed to realize the composition of such a coalition could seriously erode bipartisan support in Washington."

Israeli media reported earlier that other US officials are concerned about Ben-Gvir becoming a minister. A US source allegedly told Israel Hayom that the US is "following the political developments with concern."