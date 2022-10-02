Lapid: Draft Lebanese maritime border deal guards Israel's interests

Opposition Leader Netanyahu says in a video that Lapid has 'no mandate to give up sovereign territories'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid referenced a draft US-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon during his cabinet meeting on Sunday, noting that the proposal would fully safeguard Israel's security and commercial interests.

Lapid also said Israel "does not oppose the development of an additional Lebanese gas field" and that such a development would weaken "Lebanon's dependence on Iran."

Beirut is studying the 10-page draft, details of which have not been made public. Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah, which has clashed with Israel and previously voiced suspicions over any demarcation deal, called the draft "a very important step."

Israel's approval of the draft was awaiting legal review, Lapid told his cabinet at its weekly session.

"But," Lapid said in televised remarks, "just as we insisted from day one, the proposal fully preserves Israel's national security interests, as well as our economic interests."

Following the publication of Lapid's statements during the meeting, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu released a video about the Lebanon deal, saying that "Lapid has no mandate to give up Israel's sovereign territories."

"Yair Lapid shamefully surrendered to Nasrallah's threats," Netanyahu continued. "He is giving Hezbollah a sovereign territory of the State of Israel with a huge gas reservoir that belongs to you, the citizens of Israel."

"He does this without a debate in the Knesset (Israel's parliament) and without a referendum. Lapid has no mandate to hand over to an enemy state sovereign territories and sovereign assets that belong to all of us."

He ended by noting Israel's general elections that are expected to occur on November 1, saying that Israel will return to a "strong, experienced leadership."

The Prime Minister responded on Twitter, "Netanyahu, for 10 years you have failed in trying to bring about this agreement, at least don't harm Israel's security interests and help Hezbollah with irresponsible messages."