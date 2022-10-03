Report: Israel, TotalEnergies hold talks on gas field off Lebanon

Prospects for the Qana field are at the heart of US-mediated efforts to demarcate a maritime border

A senior Israeli official was reportedly in Paris, France on Monday for talks with TotalEnergies about potential future profit-sharing from exploration by the company in a natural gas field off Israel and Lebanon, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Prospects for the Qana field, long disputed by the neighboring countries technically at war, have been at the heart of US-mediated efforts to demarcate a maritime border between them.

A draft deal that both countries have given preliminary nods to would entail Israel getting partial royalties from future commercial exploration under a Lebanese license in Qana, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

Lebanon, however, denied on Monday that Beirut would pay royalties to the Jewish state, with Lebanese President Michel Aoun telling citizens that “there will be no partnership with the Israeli side.”

Lior Schillat, director-general of Israel's Energy Ministry, was in Paris "speaking with officials from Total," said the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality.

"The aim of the meetings is to set up a mechanism whereby Total would pay Israel a portion of the royalties from any gas it produces in Qana," the source said.

TotalEnergies declined to comment when asked by Reuters, and Israel's Energy Ministry had no immediate comment.