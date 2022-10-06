Lebanon proposed several changes to the deal that Israel's Lapid rejected

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid rejected on Thursday Lebanon's proposed changes to a prospective US-mediated border demarcation deal addressing a disputed Mediterranean gas field.

Lapid was updated on the details of the new substantial changes that Lebanon is seeking to make in the agreement, and ordered the negotiating team to reject them, according to a statement from his office.

"Prime Minister Lapid made it clear that Israel will not compromise its security and economic interests in any way, even if it means that there will be no agreement soon," the statement continued.

On Tuesday, top Lebanese official Elias Bou Saab said that Lebanon submitted a list of changes it would like to see made to the proposal.

He said he does not think the proposed changes would derail the deal and that, while the response did not signify approval of the draft, talks were so advanced that "we are done negotiating."

Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Lapid and the rejecting of Lebanon's changes by saying, "Nasrallah threatened - and Lapid folded," referring to Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah.

"Only the heavy pressure my friends and I exerted made him withdraw from his surrender agreement, for now. Israel needs a different leadership, an experienced and strong prime minister who withstands pressure and does not fold in the face of threats. We will not let Israel surrender to Nasrallah. In any case, this illegal agreement, made without the approval of the Knesset, will not bind us."

Lapid's announcement comes as the Jewish state's top cabinet ministers plan to convene on Thursday to discuss the deal. However, according to a senior Israeli official, they will not take a final vote on the deal, which has yet to be made public.

The deal itself has had a mostly warm preliminary reception by the Israeli and Lebanese governments. But domestic opposition has also been voiced in both countries, which are technically at war.

US envoy Amos Hochstein has shuttled between Lebanon and Israel since 2020 to seal a deal that would pave the way for offshore energy exploration and defuse a potential source of conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll said Israel's security cabinet, a generally private forum for approving key strategic affairs, would meet at 4 p.m. to discuss the draft.

"The main points of the deal, and the matters we support, will be presented to it," Roll told Ynet TV about the forum.

But making clear that Israel did not deem the deal final, he added, "There are still caveats... The deal will be brought to the security cabinet; then it will be brought to the (full) cabinet, then it will be submitted to parliament."