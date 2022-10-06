Turkey appoints new Israeli envoy, first in 4 years

Sakir Ozkan Torunlar is a career diplomat, being the Turkish Consul General in Jerusalem from 2010 to 2013

Turkey on Wednesday appointed Sakir Ozkan Torunlar as its new ambassador to Israel following a mutual decision taken in September to restore full diplomatic ties, two Turkish officials said.

A career diplomat with decades of experience, Tornular was the Turkish Consul General in Jerusalem from 2010 to 2013.

He was briefed Wednesday evening by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as part of the ministry’s new appointments abroad, foreign ministry officials told Reuters.

Israel already named Irit Lillian as its next envoy to Ankara.

Relations between Turkey and Israel have been rocky since 2011, when Ankara expelled Israel’s ambassador following a 2010 Israeli raid on an aid ship to Gaza, which killed nine Turkish citizens.

The rift healed when full diplomatic relations were restored in 2016 and the two countries exchanged ambassadors. But the Jewish state’s previous Turkish envoy, Eitan Neah, was expelled from Turkey in May 2018 over border protests that turned deadly along the Gaza border.

Torunlar’s appointment came five months after Israel’s President Isaac Herzog visited Ankara as part of his first visit to Turkey by an Israeli leader since 2008. It also came weeks after Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the United States.