UN Human Rights Council adopts first Israeli-led resolution

The anti-cyberbullying initiative praised as 'Israel diplomacy at its best'

For the first time, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday adopted an Israeli-led resolution.

The 47-member body based in Geneva, Switzerland has been accused by Israel, the United States, and other countries of holding an anti-Israel bias for years.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578044434805100544 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The initiative on countering cyberbullying passed by consensus. It was co-led by Argentina, Germany, and Greece and included an additional 60 co-sponsors.

Israel's UN mission in Geneva praised the adoption of the proposal on Twitter, as well as Alon Ushpiz, director-general of Israel's Foreign Ministry, who called it "Israel diplomacy at its best" and vowed to continue working with partners "to improve human rights around the world."

The UNHRC resolution calls for a discussion on child cyberbullying at the Council's 54th session (currently 51st) and a report on countering cyberbullying against people with disabilities.

Those alleging an anti-Israel bias at the body point to a perceived obsession around the Jewish state, including the fact that the Council has passed more resolutions condemning Israel than the rest of the world combined.

In May, the Council of last year also set up an open-ended "Commission of Inquiry" into alleged human rights abuses in Israel and the Palestinian territories. The commission was established following Israel's 11-day conflict with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.