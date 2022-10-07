Report: Lebanon holds firm on gas deal despite US pressure

Lebanese official tells US to take up the issue with Israel

An unnamed Lebanese government official said that Beirut was holding firm to its demands over the proposed maritime deal with Israel, Al-Akhbar, a mouthpiece of the powerful Hezbollah terrorist group, reported on Friday.

The report quoted the official as telling US mediator Amos Hochstein that “Lebanon has no intention of relenting its demands, the US should take up the issue with Israel,” concerning the deal aiming to settle competing claims over offshore gas fields.

This comes after reports that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exerting considerable pressure on the crisis-hit and cash-poor Lebanon to let go of some of its demands.

Despite Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati saying earlier this week that the US proposal was "on the right track to assert Lebanon's rights over all its waters," Israel rejected the draft submitted on Thursday, saying that Jerusalem "will not compromise on its security and economic interests, even if that means that there will be no agreement soon."

With negotiations having hit a roadblock, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz "instructed the defense establishment to prepare for any scenario in which tensions increase in the northern arena, including defensive and offensive readiness," his office said.

Lebanon and Israel have no diplomatic relations and their land border is patrolled by the United Nations. The two sides are technically still at war.