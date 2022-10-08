US envoy dismisses claims Lebanon deal unfavorable for Israel

Tom Nides takes aim at statement by Benjamin Netanyahu

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Friday dismissed claims that the outcome of US-brokered deal between Israel and Lebanon to resolve a long-running maritime border dispute over gas-rich waters represented the former's "surrender" to the powerful Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

“That is ridiculous,” Nides said blankly of the claims made by Israel's leader of opposition and former head of government Benjamin Netanyahu; Israel's longest-serving prime minister, Netanyahu made the provocative remarks against against Prime Minister Yair Lapid as part of an ongoing election campaign.

Meanwhile the deal is far from done as Israel on Thursday rejected Lebanon's amendments to a US-drafted proposal.

“I’m quite confident we will get this done. Obviously, in no way will we ever support something that would create a security risk for the state of Israel or put Israel at a disadvantage,” Nides said.

In an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on Friday Nides likewise shot down the rhetoric from the previous US ambassador, who said that the fallout from the disputed maritime gas fields would go “100% to Lebanon and 0% to Israel.”

“I have enormous respect for David Friedman and I’m not in any way criticizing him,” Nides said. “However, it’s wrong. In fact, former prime minister Netanyahu also supported a very similar deal a few years ago.”

Friedman, a passionate partisan of Israel, was part of the team of advisors who oversaw the move of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a decision by former US president Donald Trump that sparked considerable controversy but became a blueprint for other countries.