Jenin: 2 Palestinian gunmen killed in firefight during IDF raid

Firefight broke out during counterterrorism operation

Two Palestinian gunmen were killed on Saturday as a firefight broke out between Israeli security forces and Palestinians during a raid in the refugee camp of Jenin in the West Bank.

According to early reports, at least 11 Palestinians were wounded in the incident.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency were raiding the house of a suspected terrorist as part of the "Break the Wave" counterterrorism operation, launched earlier this year in response to a series of terrorist attacks between mid-March and early May that left 19 dead inside Israel and the West Bank.

The Jenin refugee camp has been a hotbed of extremism in recent years and Israel believes that the Palestinian Authority (PA) lost control over the territory.

On Friday, two teenaged Palestinians were killed in clashes with the Israeli military.

A 14-year-old teen was shot in the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, and a 17-year-old was killed and another wounded in the village of al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiyah near Ramallah, the ministry added.