New version of draft gas deal with Israel to be sent to Lebanon

The office of Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced on Sunday that the American mediator Amos Hochstein will transmit in the evening a "final draft" of the agreement with Israel aimed at facilitating the exploitation of offshore gas fields on the edge of the two countries.

In a telephone conversation between the two men, the White House envoy stressed that the round of talks was over and that the draft to be transmitted in the evening would be a "final version" of the agreement.

The Lebanese president said his country "will study the draft carefully before making a decision.”

The Biden administration continues to pressure the Lebanese to drop further demands on the draft maritime border agreement and accept it.

On Thursday, Israel rejected Lebanese amendments to the draft agreement, which calls for the Karish offshore field to be under Israeli control and the Qana reserves to be granted to Lebanon - although part of it extends beyond the future boundary line.

The Jewish state would receive a portion of the revenues from the Qana gas development, according to these sources.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid wants to reach an agreement before the Israeli elections. However, he is aware that, even if the negotiations are successful, the agreement will not be ready before November 1, the day of the elections.

In addition, the British group Energean announced on Sunday the start of tests to connect the offshore gas platform of Karish, at the heart of tensions between Israel and neighboring Lebanon, to Israeli territory.

In mid-September, the Israeli Energy Ministry indicated that tests would begin soon to connect to its network this gas field in the eastern Mediterranean, which is the subject of indirect negotiations between the Jewish state and Lebanon.