Lebanon hopeful for maritime deal with Israel 'within days'

'Reaching an agreement means... the beginning of the new impetus for the process of economic revival'

Lebanese President Michel Aoun voiced hope on Monday of finalizing a deal with Israel over a maritime border within days, following weeks of troubled efforts to reach an agreement.

“We hope to complete all the arrangements related to marking the southern maritime border within days after the indirect negotiations have gone a long way and the gaps were closed,” Aoun told clerics during a meeting in Beirut.

He touted the potential deal as the first step in Lebanon’s recovery from an ongoing economic meltdown that has sunk the currency by more than 90 percent, spread poverty, and paralyzed the financial system.

“Reaching an agreement on the demarcation of the southern maritime border means… the beginning of the new impetus for the process of economic revival,” Aoun said.

Following a phone call with US mediator Amos Hochstein, Aoun said Sunday that Lebanon would study the "final draft" of the agreement with Israel aimed at facilitating the exploitation of offshore gas fields on the edge of the two countries.

According to the Saudi Ar-Arabiya news channel, an agreement is likely to be signed on October 20.

Aoun’s optimistic statements came days after intense disagreements and rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s armed Hezbollah movement over fresh demands made by the Lebanese side.

The Hezbollah-linked Al-Akhbar newspaper reported last week that a Lebanese official told Hochstein that “Lebanon does not intend to retract” changes it sought on the maritime deal.

Still, unidentified Lebanese officials were cited by the Qatari Al-Araby news channel as saying preparations were underway for an official announcement of the border’s demarcation.