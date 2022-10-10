Lebanon reportedly satisfied with final draft of border deal

'If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein's efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal'

Lebanon is satisfied with a final draft for an agreement over its maritime border with Israel, according to a report in Reuters early Tuesday.

The draft, issued by US mediator Amos Hochstein, could soon lead to a “historic deal,” Lebanese chief negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters.

"If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein's efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal," Bou Saab said.

Despite technically being in a state of war, Israel and Lebanon have engaged in US-brokered negotiations for months over their shared border, which Beirut claims goes through Israeli natural gas fields in the Mediterranean.

And while Israel has benefited from the gas procurement in recent years, Lebanon has sunk into an increasingly dire economic crisis.

Rampant corruption in the country has led international financial institutions to shun the state.

A signed agreement would help open doors to international aid for Lebanon, which is strapped for cash. A series of bank robberies committed by depositors seeking to withdraw their money has gripped the country, as Lebanon has been forced to limit the amount people may withdraw.