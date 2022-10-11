Israel says historic agreement with Lebanon ‘on the way’

'We have preserved Israel’s security interest'

Israel’s National Security Council head Dr. Eyal Hulata said on Tuesday that “historic agreement” with Lebanon on the maritime border is “on the way.”

Earlier on Monday evening, Lebanese lead negotiator Elias Bou Saab confirmed that his country accepted all of Israel’s demands in the final draft of the maritime deal.

“All our demands have been met, the changes we demanded have been fixed. We have preserved Israel’s security interest, we are on the way to a historic agreement,” Hulata said.

The agreement in question would resolve a territorial dispute over the area of the Mediterranean sea where the two countries aim to explore natural gas. The deal has been negotiated by the US mediator Amos Hochstein and is expected to be sealed in the upcoming days.

"If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein's efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal," Bou Saab said on Monday night.

"We received minutes ago the final draft... Lebanon felt that it takes into consideration all of Lebanon's requirements and we believe that the other side should feel the same," he added.

Last week Israel rejected Lebanon’s last-minute changes, risking the deal that would open doors to international aid for cash-strapped Lebanon. However, officials from both countries said they have resolved their differences in recent days.