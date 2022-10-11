US guarantees Israel's security, economic rights in Lebanon deal

Israel will receive financial compensation for revenues from the Sidon reservoir

Israel on Tuesday received a letter of guarantees from the United States regarding the recently agreed upon deal with Lebanon over a demarcated maritime border, according to parties involved in the negotiations.

In the letter, Washington clarified its commitment to Israel’s security and economic rights in a scenario where the Lebanese armed Shiite movement Hezbollah “or another party” decides to challenge the signed agreement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said his country reached a “historic” agreement with Lebanon, aimed at facilitating the exploitation of offshore gas fields on the edge of the two countries.

The deal came after intense disagreements and rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah over fresh demands made by the Lebanese side.

According to sources involved in talks over the maritime border, the main points of the agreement include:

1. The buoyed line will be recognized as the status quo of the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon, and there will be no claims to change it unless another future agreement is reached between the parties.

2. After the buoy line, the sea line will be based on Line 23, which was initially proposed by Lebanon to demarcate each country's exclusive economic zone.

3. Israel will receive financial compensation for revenues from the Sidon reservoir in accordance with its negotiations with French energy firm TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies is part of a consortium of energy giants that in 2018 won a license to explore gas in two of Lebanon's 10 offshore blocks.

Lebanese negotiator and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab assured that there was "an agreement between Total and the Israelis" under which the latter could "receive compensation" from the energy giant and not from Lebanon.

The letter continued to note that the agreement not only safeguards Israel's security establishment but also brings regional stability, allowing the state of Lebanon to reduce its dependency on Iran and Hezbollah. Money from the Lebanese production will not reach Hezbollah, in line with US sanctions, the letter added.