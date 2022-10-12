Analysis: Achievements, problems, interests of Israel-Lebanon deal

The agreement will be submitted for final approval in just 14 days - five days before the elections

It’s a truism in negotiations that anyone who was not part of them and only hears about the bottom line is convinced that they could have done better. The big question is whether this is true in practice.

Eleven years of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon are wrapping up as the Israeli government approves an agreement to define the maritime border between the two countries. Throughout this time, there were low-level contacts, and the breakthrough came two years ago. The reason: the interest, of course, of all the parties involved – the Israelis, the Lebanese, and the Americans.

The contacts increased, but not dramatically. The significant change came a few months ago. As has become usual in Israel, the problem is that there are elections on the horizon, and hence the credibility of the result is compromised.

Israel has a long list of reasons it should go for an agreement - security, political, strategic, energy, and economic.

Indeed, the agreement puts a series of advantages for Israel on the table, but there are also quite a few problems and question marks.

From a security point of view, Israel needs to maintain the line of buoys placed by the navy about 22 years ago as the maritime borderline. Politically, Israel signs an agreement with Lebanon, an enemy country. The deal has a letter of American guarantees. In fact, Lebanon de facto recognizes Israel, and the US recognizes the same border. Although Israel is generations away from a peace agreement with Lebanon, the dangerous neighbor to the north actually recognizes the Israeli border in an official document deposited at the United Nations and waives any future claims on the matter.

Strategically, Lebanon is collapsing from all directions: political, economic, and energy. The agreement allows Beirut to develop the gas field south of its maritime zone, which will help Lebanon economically (a distinct Israeli interest). This may reduce Lebanon’s economic and energy dependence on Iran.

Moreover, a situation will be created where two maritime gas fields face each other - an equation where if Hezbollah damages the Israeli field, Israel can damage the Lebanese one. In such a situation, Lebanon is interested in seeing the Israeli rig is not attacked. On the other hand, critics of the agreement will say that Israel would never damage a gas rig operated by an international company, even if the pro-Iran Hezbollah mounts an attack - so it is not definite that this point is a great victory for Israel.

In regards to energy, the gas field that will remain in Lebanon's hands ("Zidon" to the Israelis and "Kana" to the Lebanese) is mostly in Lebanese territorial waters and only partially in Israel.

So why does Israel benefit from the agreement? Because Israel cannot develop a gas reservoir that is mostly in Lebanese territory without getting into trouble from a security point of view. The agreement, under which a French company will open the reservoir, will provide a certain percentage of the profit to Israel. In fact, the government's answer to its critics is that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, or in other words - yes, there is gas worth billions of dollars – and which Israel cannot produce. Officials say that the deal will net Israel several hundred million dollars, but that’s better than nothing. Is it worth it? Only time will tell.

Although Israel’s Opposition Leader, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, says Prime Minister Yair Lapid caved in to the dictates of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, insofar as Israel officials are convinced, the agreement creates a more favorable situation from a strategic point of view, and even say it removes the threat of war, the cost of which (both financially and in human life) is several times higher.

Then there is the issue of timing - which is problematic - less than a month before the Knesset elections when the government is counting down its days. But as always, in matters of this kind, the reality is complex, not only in and for Israel. In a few weeks, the President of Lebanon, the only person authorized to sign international agreements on behalf of Beirut, will end his term. Considering the complex Lebanese reality, there is no replacement in sight. Israeli officials speak of a "now or never" situation. Maybe they're right, or maybe it's the Lapid government's pressure to come up with an achievement, however controversial, before the elections.

As noted, it’s traditional for political agreements to be submitted for parliamentary approval in Israel. Legally, the government can skip this and confine itself to presenting the contract to the Knesset without a vote. But from a democratic point of view, such a step falls under the definition of "kosher but stinks.” And it will only get more complicated - the agreement, which is being presented to the legislature today, will be submitted for final approval in just 14 days.

Check your calendars: that’s only five days before the elections.