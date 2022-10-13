Lebanon approves maritime deal with Israel

Lebanese President Michel Aoun agrees to adopt finalized version of US-mediated deal

Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced Thursday that he approved the final maritime agreement to demarcate the southern sea border with Israel.

In a speech, Aoun said he hopes the agreement "will represent a promising beginning that lays the cornerstone for economic revival."

Top Israeli diplomats predict a joint ceremony to mark the deal.

Lebanon's approval came two days after Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the two parties reached "a historic agreement" after prolonged negotiations aimed at facilitating the exploitation of offshore gas fields on the edge of the two countries.

On Wednesday, Israel's government approved the principles of the deal – mediated and finalized by US envoy Amos Hochstein – and Lapid hailed the agreement, which he said would "stave off the possibility of a military clash with" Lebanon's armed Shiite Hezbollah movement.

Lapid, a centrist interim prime minister seeking re-election on November 1, has faced fierce criticism for agreeing to a deal that opponents say could see new energy revenues reach Hezbollah, which holds enormous influence in Lebanon.

Israeli security experts say Hezbollah has an arsenal of thousands of missiles capable of hitting Israeli population centers.

Earlier on Wednesday, a text of the maritime agreement was revealed, stating that Washington "understands [Lebanon/Israel] is prepared to establish its permanent maritime boundary, and conclude a permanent and equitable resolution regarding its maritime dispute with [Israel/Lebanon]."