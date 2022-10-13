US mediator says border deal with Lebanon gives Israel ‘total security’

'Israel did not give up any gas, Israel did not give up any resources'

US mediator Amos Hochstein said on Thursday that the recently approved maritime border deal with Lebanon will provide Israel with “security and stability,” despite criticism from some American and Israeli politicians.

Hochstein, who spent years negotiating the agreement that was officially approved by Lebanon earlier on Thursday after being approved by Israel's government, told Israeli media that it was important to remember that “this is an agreement between enemy states.”

“I think that any deal that ends a period of conflict around waters or any piece of territory between Israel and Lebanon, two countries that have gone to war more than probably any other two countries in the Middle East, where the prospect and the chance of conflict is just around the corner, two countries that don’t have diplomatic relations … has an enormous amount of significance,” Hochstein told Channel 12.

He added that it was a unique chance to provide Israel’s “security guarantees” and “economic hope and opportunity” for Lebanon, despite it happening three weeks before Israeli elections and shortly before the Lebanese president will step down.

“When you have a dispute that’s been negotiated for over 10 years and you have a moment of opportunity that could end that conflict you don’t wait and say 'Let’s do it some other time',” Hochstein said, adding that there was no guarantee that such an opportunity would present itself in the future.

Responding to criticism from Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who called the deal “historic surrender,” Hochstein said it was not about politics but about providing Israel with “total security.”

“Israel did not give up any gas, Israel did not give up any resources. The gas field in question on the boundary that is inside the disputed waters has never been drilled, we don’t even know if there is gas there,” he noted, stressing that the money from the gas field will go to the Lebanese people and not Hezbollah.