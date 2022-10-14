Gas deal is a 'win-win,' US mediator says

A consortium of companies could begin work in Lebanese waters 'within weeks'

Sounding a conciliatory note and putting residual controversy to the side, the US envoy who negotiated a maritime border agreement between longtime foes Israel and Lebanon said the deal was a "win-win" situation where each side got what it wanted.

The agreement is meant to resolve a territorial dispute in the eastern Mediterranean sea in an area where Lebanon aims to explore for natural gas. Israel is already producing natural gas at fields nearby.

Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security at the US State Department, served as a mediator between the two countries, shuttling between Beirut and Jerusalem.

Tensions remain high near the tense border after Lebanon’s Iran-backed terrorist Hezbollah group and Israel exchanged threats recently.

While limited in scope, a finalized deal would mark a significant compromise between the neighbors, opening the way for offshore energy exploration and easing at least one source of recent tensions.

Hochstein also said he hoped a consortium of companies could begin work in Lebanese waters "within weeks."