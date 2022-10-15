Former US envoy says 'justice' to Lebanese fears

'I think many Lebanese now are afraid, and I am afraid there is justice to their fears,' says Frederic Hof

The first United States mediator to the Israel-Lebanon maritime deal, former US Ambassador Frederic Hof, said while speaking to i24NEWS that there is "justice" to the fears the Lebanese may have regarding the agreement.

"I think it's important for both countries to move full speed ahead with their plans to exploit natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean," Hof said.

"That being the case, it is absolutely essential to be able to tell international energy companies and investors in general that the prospect of war is nil, or at least, virtually nil."

Hof continued that he believed the agreed-upon line was fair for both the Israeli and Lebanese sides and that the arrangements "seem to be fair."

"If it's implemented in goodwill, it will achieve its objective."

He said he was "absolutely delighted" that the negotiations over the maritime borders have been "brought to closure."

"Israel can go forward with plans that ultimately, if all goes well, will supply natural gas to western Europe," he continued. This is crucial as Europe faces an energy crisis triggered by the Russian war in Ukraine, with Moscow cutting gas supplies in response to sanctions imposed over the invasion.

When asked about the Lebanese standpoint and whether the deal has the possibility of stabilizing the crisis-afflicted country, Hof replied, "I think the potential is more in the political realm than economic."

"I think many Lebanese now are afraid, and I am afraid there is justice to their fears, that when the revenues start to come in, they will be diverted, and they will be stolen."