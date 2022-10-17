Israel giving arms to Ukraine will 'destroy' ties with Russia - official

'A very reckless move. It will destroy all interstate relations between our countries'

Russia's former president and current deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Israeli arms supplies to Ukraine would destroy ties with Moscow.

“Israel seems to be going to supply weapons to the Kyiv regime. A very reckless move. It will destroy all interstate relations between our countries,” he wrote in a Telegram post, accusing Ukraine of praising "Nazi" heroes.

"If they are supplied with weapons then it is time for Israel to declare (Stepan) Bandera and (Roman) Shukhevych their heroes," Medvedev added, referring to Ukraine's nationalist leaders of the 1940s-1950s.

Earlier on Monday, Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said on Twitter that due to Iran reportedly transferring ballistic missiles to Russia for the use in the Ukraine war "there is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict."

"The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and NATO countries provide," he wrote.

On Monday morning, Russia launched a series of strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital of Kyiv, killing at least one and wounding three civilians, according to the city's mayor. Ukrainian officials said that the strikes that left hundrends of towns without electricity were carried out using suicide drones reportedly supplied to Russia by Iran.

Despite Tehran repeteadly denying providing Moscow with weapons intented for the use in the Ukraine war, US media reported on Sunday that Iran secretly agreed to increase its arms supplies to Russia, inlcuding more drones and ballistic missiles.