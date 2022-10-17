Australia rolls back recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Now-deleted text on the foreign ministry's website referred to 'west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel'

Australia recently rolled back a move made under its previous government to recognize west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Canberra’s Foreign Affairs Department deleted two sentences regarding west Jerusalem from its website, which were added when former prime minister Scott Morrison announced the decision in 2018.

According to The Guardian, the now-deleted text referred to “west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel” and said Australia “looks forward to moving its embassy to West Jerusalem when practical, in support of, and after the final status determination of, a two-state solution.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1581873698457677826 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Both Israel and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital. Israel captured east Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967 and annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong of the country’s Labor Party – which formed the government after winning elections in May – said in 2018 that her center-left group “does not support unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and in government would reverse this decision.”

The site was updated and the text addressing Morrison’s decision was deleted after The Guardian approached the Foreign Affairs Department regarding the government’s view on the status of Jerusalem.

Canberra “continues to consider the final status of Jerusalem as a matter to be resolved as part of any peace negotiations,” the ministry’s spokesperson said.

Morrison’s decision was met with mixed reactions in Israel at the time. Many officials said the move was not enough, as it would not recognize the entire city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Australia’s embassy would remain in Tel Aviv.

The year prior, former US president Donald Trump moved the American embassy to Jerusalem as part of his recognition of the city as the Jewish state’s capital.