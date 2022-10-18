Israel: Australia ambassador summoned over Jerusalem status

'Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years,' says Israel's Foreign Ministry

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it would summon the Australian ambassador in response to the government's decision to reverse its recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Israel expresses its deep disappointment in the face of the Australian government's decision resulting from short-sighted political considerations," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years and will continue to be the eternal and undivided capital of Israel regardless of this or any other decision."

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in response that Australia's decision was made "as a hasty response to incorrect news in the media."

"We can only hope that the Australian government is more serious in other matters," Lapid continued. "Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel, and nothing will ever change that."

On Monday, Australia reversed a decision of the previous government to recognize west Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying the city's status should be resolved through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said Australia "will always be a steadfast friend of Israel" and was committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist peacefully within internationally recognized borders.

The government "recommits Australia to international efforts in the responsible pursuit of progress towards a just and enduring two-state solution," she said in a statement.