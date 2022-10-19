U.S. envoy to bring maritime deal to Lebanon for signing next week

Israel and Lebanon will then send new border demarcation coordinates to the United Nations

U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein, who negotiated a maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon, will head to Beirut next week with a copy of the agreement for Lebanese officials to sign, media reported on Wednesday.

As Israel and Lebanon do not have diplomatic relations and are officially at war, a traditional signing protocol won’t be arranged for the historic deal that the two countries agreed on last week.

"Hochstein will be in Beirut next week with the agreement that we will sign," Lebanese negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters without specifying the exact date of the signing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hochstein confirmed he would be traveling to the Middle East next week but did not give any details.

"The President of Lebanon and Prime Minister of Israel will decide on the signing. Stay tuned in the next few days," the envoy said.

According to the document seen by Reuters, the two countries set to inform the U.S. of their approval of the agreement. They will then receive a notice from Washington on the accord entering into force, after which Jerusalem and Beirut will send new border demarcation coordinates to the United Nations.

Despite some Israeli politicians criticized the deal over concerns that money received from the gas exploitation would go to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that threatens Israel's security, the majority of Israelis supported the agreement, according to the recent polls. Nearly 47 percent of respondents believe that the signing of the accord represents the right decision, while 36 percent opposed it.