Kyiv postpones call between Ukrainian DM and Israel’s Gantz

Gantz earlier told European ambassadors that Israel wouldn’t provide arms to Ukraine

A phone call scheduled between Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov was postponed on Thursday, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

The ministry said the change was made at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Gantz told European ambassadors that Israel wouldn’t provide arms to Ukraine, despite Tehran reportedly supplying Russia with “kamikaze drones” used against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

“Our policy regarding Ukraine will not change - we will continue to support and stand with the West, but we will not provide weapon systems,” Gantz underlined.

Also on Tuesday, Gantz reportedly declined Kyiv’s request to hold a phone conversation with Reznikov shortly after Ukraine said it would officially ask for Israel’s air defense systems. According to sources cited by Haaretz, the two countries have been trying to arrange the call for weeks but it has been postponed several times.

Tehran has repeatedly denied the allegations of supplying drones to Russia, although Iranian instructors were seen in annexed Crimea training Russian troops to use them, according to multiple reports.

The EU imposed sanctions on Thursday against three Iranian generals and an arms firm accused of supplying the drones to Russia.