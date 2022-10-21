English
Israel supports Ukrainian people, Lapid tells Ukraine FM

i24NEWS

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid addresses the Russian military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Pai discussed 'Ukraine’s request for Israel to provide air and missile defense systems'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, stressing that Israel supports the Ukranian people.

Lapid "emphasized his deep concern about the military ties between Iran and Russia," according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Kuleba added in a tweet that they "discussed in detail Ukraine’s request for Israel to provide air and missile defense systems and technology."

This comes after Russia allegedly used deadly Iranian drones in Ukraine, with reports saying Tehran also agreed to send missiles to aid in the country's war effort.

