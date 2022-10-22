Report: Israel-Lebanon maritime deal could be inked as soon as Wednesday

Wednesday is the first day the Israeli government is able to ratify the proposal

The Israeli government allegedly told the U.S. Biden administration that it is ready to sign the maritime agreement next week, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar daily reported Saturday.

According to the paper, the Israeli government "informed those... in Washington that it will be ready to sign the papers next Wednesday or Thursday." Wednesday is the first day the government is able to ratify the proposal following a two-week parliamentary review period.

Lebanon is waiting on the arrival of the U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein ahead of the potential signing. As Israel and Lebanon do not have diplomatic relations and are officially at war, a traditional signing protocol won’t be arranged.

The signing ceremony is reportedly to take place in the Lebanese town of Naqoura, located on the border with Israel, with the signing itself taking place with the delegations from both countries in different rooms. Lebanon is not expected to sign the agreement until after Israel does so first.

Once signed, Israel and Lebanon will send letters to the United Nations exacting the terms of the agreement.

According to Al-Akhbar, Lebanese President Michel Aoun will make a final decision on its representatives for the signing next Tuesday. Israel is expected to send National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata.

Additionally, the report stated that once the deal is finalized, Lebanon will begin talks with Syria to mark its maritime border. Beirut also received an official letter from the Cypriot Foreign Ministry, calling on the country to adjust its sea boundaries.