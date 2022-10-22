Israel's Lapid congratulates Italy's new far-right PM

'I look forward to working together to strengthen the ties between Jerusalem and Rome,' says Lapid

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated the new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after her swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, which made her the country's first female premier.

"I look forward to working together to strengthen the ties between Jerusalem and Rome as well as in the international arena, including in international organizations and in everything related to the fight against antisemitism in Europe and the Middle East," Lapid tweeted, both in Hebrew and Italian.

Shortly after her election, Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Jewish state "looks forward to maintaining collaboration and friendship" with the Italian government."

He added that Israeli is looking forward to working with Italy on the issues of "economy, energy, water, innovation and cyber, in addition to jointly combating antisemitism and protecting the memory of the Holocaust."

No mention of Meloni or her Brothers of Italy party - which Meloni founded in 2012 - was made in the statement.

In an interview with Israel Hayom in September, Meloni said that Israel "represents the only fully-fledged democracy in the broader Middle East" and that "we defend without any reservations its right to exist and live in security."

"I believe that the existence of the State of Israel is vital, and the Brothers of Italy will make every effort to invest in greater cooperation between our countries," she continued.

She shook off criticism of her party, adding that it “unambiguously condemns Nazism and communism” and “fiercely opposes any anti-democratic drift.” The Italian right, according to Meloni, “consigned fascism to history decades ago, unambiguously condemning the suppression of democracy and ignominious anti-Jewish laws.”