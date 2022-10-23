Lapid tells his Albanian counterpart in Jerusalem that Israel will assist 'as much as possible' against Iran

The leaders of Israel and Albania on Sunday agreed to work together on countering Iranian cyber threats, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Edi Rama, prime minister of Albania, met privately in Jerusalem with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, followed by a meeting with teams from both sides.

Lapid pledged to offer assistance to the Balkan country against Iranian cyber threats after Tirana severed diplomatic ties with Tehran in September in reaction to a series of cyber attacks attributed to the Islamic Republic.

"Iran is a common threat to Israel and Albania. We saw this in the Iranian cyber attacks against Albania just recently. Israel will assist as much as possible in the effort against Iran; We see this as a national interest and a historical duty," Lapid said at the beginning of their meeting.

Israel's premier called Albania "a true friend of Israel for decades," while mentioning the "special place" the country has in Jewish history because of the efforts of the Albanian people to save Jewish lives during the Holocaust.

In 2020, Albania became the world's first Muslim-majority nation to officially recognize the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism.

The two leaders also agreed to enhance bilateral relations, including in the fields of tourism and trade.